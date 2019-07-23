UrduPoint.com
USA, China, UK Top Three Export Destinations Of Pakistani Products

USA, China, UK top three export destinations of Pakistani products

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the financial year (2018-19), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the financial year (2018-19), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

The total exports to the USA during July-June (2018-19) were recorded at $4032.998 million against the exports of $3869.875 million during July-June (2017-18), showing an increase of 4.21 percent during the period, according to latest data issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1850.640 million against the exports of $1752.822 million last year, showing growth of 5.58 percent.

UK was the at third top country where Pakistan exported products worth $1754.882 million during the financial year against the exports of $1774.299 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of one percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $1372.045 million against $1381.806 million during last year, showing decrease of 0.70 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1303.671 million against $1365.495 million last year, the data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $1189.977 million against $1494.923 million whereas the exports to Span stood at $926.967 million against $942.205 million.

Pakistan's exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $742.979 million against $727.215 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at $804.198 million against $769.085 million.

Similarly, the exports to Belgium during the financial year were recorded at $609.003 million against $640.856 million while the exports to France stood at $ 443.345 million against $456.366 million.

