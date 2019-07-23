USA, China, UK top three export destinations of Pakistani products

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the financial year (2018-19), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the financial year (2018-19), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

The total exports to the USA during July-June (2018-19) were recorded at $4032.998 million against the exports of $3869.875 million during July-June (2017-18), showing an increase of 4.21 percent during the period, according to latest data issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1850.640 million against the exports of $1752.822 million last year, showing growth of 5.58 percent.

UK was the at third top country where Pakistan exported products worth $1754.882 million during the financial year against the exports of $1774.299 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of one percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $1372.045 million against $1381.806 million during last year, showing decrease of 0.70 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1303.671 million against $1365.495 million last year, the data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $1189.977 million against $1494.923 million whereas the exports to Span stood at $926.967 million against $942.205 million.

Pakistan's exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $742.979 million against $727.215 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at $804.198 million against $769.085 million.

Similarly, the exports to Belgium during the financial year were recorded at $609.003 million against $640.856 million while the exports to France stood at $ 443.345 million against $456.366 million.