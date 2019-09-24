UrduPoint.com
USA, China, UK Top Three Export Destinations Of Pakistani Products: SBP

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during first two months of current the financial year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

The total exports to the USA during July-August (2019-20) were recorded at $714.570 million against the exports of $689.963 million during July-August (2018-19), showing an increase of 3.56 percent during the period under review, according to latest data issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $293.431 million against the exports of $290.668 million last year, showing growth of 0.95 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $285.943 million during the current financial year against the exports of $301.184 million during last fiscal year, showing decrease of 5.06 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $272.572 million against $239.644 million during last year, showing increase of 13.

74 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $220.766 million against $233.935 million last year, the data revealed.

During the first two months of current financial year, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $166.515 million against $240.475 million whereas the exports to Span stood at $156.303 million against $144.756 million.

Pakistan's exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $123.322 million against $106.337 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at $131.856 million against $133.984 million.

Similarly, the exports to Belgium during the current financial year were recorded at $94.571 million against $101.911 million while the exports to France stood at $ 73.949 million against $80.033 million.

Pakistan's exports to India were recorded at $8.033 million during the current financial year compared to $76.830 million last year whereas, the exports to Singapore stood at $45.961million against $34.437 million, to Indonesia $11.409 million against $90.445 million whereas the exports to Japan stood at $36.809 million during the financial year against $35.087 million during last year...\395

