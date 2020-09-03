USA, UK, UAE remain top three destinations of Pakistani exports during FY 2019-20

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first month of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first month of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The total exports to the USA during July 2020 were recorded at US $ 336.640 million against the exports of US $ 373.548 million during July 2019, showing negative growth of 9.88 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $ 145.374 million against the exports of $147.334 million last year, showing nominal decrease of 1.33 percent.

UAE was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 118.088 million during the month under review against the exports of US $ 172.859 million during last year, showing decrease of 31.68 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US $ 115.078 million against $ 116.081million during last year, showing nominal decrease of 0.84 percent while the exports China to were recorded at US $105.830million against US $167.087 million last year, the data revealed.

During July 2020, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $ 61.255 million against US $ 108.642 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at US $ 77.269 million against US $85.398 million.

Pakistan's exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 48.352 million against US $ 81.489 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at US $ 54.824 million against US $ 70.195 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at US $ 48.309 million against US $ 66.957 million while the exports to France stood at US$ 30.022 million against US $ 40.700 million.

Pakistan's exports to Singapore were recorded at US $ 14.285 million during the fiscal year compared to US $ 27.155 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at US $ 24.177 million against US $23.975 million, to Saudi Arabia US $ 45.207 million against US $ 30.168 million whereas the exports to India stood at US $ 0.443 million only during the fiscal year against US $ 5.564 million during last year.

Overall Pakistan's exports to all other countries witnessed decline of 14.57 percent during the period under review, from $ 2.216 billion to $ 1.893 billion, the SBP data revealed