UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA, UK, UAE Remain Top Three Destinations Of Pakistani Exports During FY 2019-20

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:53 PM

USA, UK, UAE remain top three destinations of Pakistani exports during FY 2019-20

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first month of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first month of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The total exports to the USA during July 2020 were recorded at US $ 336.640 million against the exports of US $ 373.548 million during July 2019, showing negative growth of 9.88 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $ 145.374 million against the exports of $147.334 million last year, showing nominal decrease of 1.33 percent.

UAE was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 118.088 million during the month under review against the exports of US $ 172.859 million during last year, showing decrease of 31.68 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US $ 115.078 million against $ 116.081million during last year, showing nominal decrease of 0.84 percent while the exports China to were recorded at US $105.830million against US $167.087 million last year, the data revealed.

During July 2020, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $ 61.255 million against US $ 108.642 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at US $ 77.269 million against US $85.398 million.

Pakistan's exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 48.352 million against US $ 81.489 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at US $ 54.824 million against US $ 70.195 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at US $ 48.309 million against US $ 66.957 million while the exports to France stood at US$ 30.022 million against US $ 40.700 million.

Pakistan's exports to Singapore were recorded at US $ 14.285 million during the fiscal year compared to US $ 27.155 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at US $ 24.177 million against US $23.975 million, to Saudi Arabia US $ 45.207 million against US $ 30.168 million whereas the exports to India stood at US $ 0.443 million only during the fiscal year against US $ 5.564 million during last year.

Overall Pakistan's exports to all other countries witnessed decline of 14.57 percent during the period under review, from $ 2.216 billion to $ 1.893 billion, the SBP data revealed \395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Afghanistan Bangladesh Exports State Bank Of Pakistan China Canada France UAE Germany Singapore Spain Italy United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Netherlands July 2019 2020 All From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

13 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 185,839 hectares of land under anti-l ..

35 minutes ago

Assets beyond known means: NAB arrests former LDA ..

42 minutes ago

PTCL concludes its Flagship Internship Program ‘ ..

45 minutes ago

NAB asks Lucky Ali fraud victims to submit claim f ..

47 minutes ago

China-India bilateral talks on border conflict not ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.