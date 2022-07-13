Usage of Ukrainian Transit of Russian Gas May Go Beyond 2024 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Russia is not ruling out usage of Ukrainian transit to export its gas beyond 2024 if there is still demand in Europe and the Ukrainian gas transportation system is still operational, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The EU has proclaimed a policy of rejecting Russian natural gas. This means both rejecting Ukrainian transit and depriving Kiev of income from it. If demand from European consumers continues and the Ukrainian gas transmission system is operational, then Russia will be ready to consider, among other options, the possibility of continuing Ukrainian transit," the diplomat said.