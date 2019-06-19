UrduPoint.com
USAID, ADB Partner To Expand Asia And Pacific's Sustainable Energy Market

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:42 AM

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Tuesday launched a partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable, secure, and market-driven energy sector in Asia and the Pacific

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Tuesday launched a partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable, secure, and market-driven energy sector in Asia and the Pacific.

USAID Asia Bureau Acting Assistant Administrator Gloria Steele and Director General of ADB's Strategy, Policy, and Review Department Tomoyuki Kimura signed the partnership agreement at the Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF) being held at ADB headquarters, says a statement by the ADB.

Under the framework of this agreement, USAID and ADB will work to mobilize $7 billion of investment for energy projects in Asia and the Pacific, boost the capacity of clean energy systems by 6 gigawatts, and increase regional energy trade by 10% over the next five years.

This agreement will promote energy efficiency, energy sector reform, and good governance of Asia and the Pacific's energy sector.

This new partnership follows decades of USAID,ADB development collaboration and comes as the U.S. government next month marks the one-year anniversary of Asia Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy (Asia EDGE), one of the key initiatives contributing to the U.S. government's Indo-Pacific vision.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.

In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members 49 from the region.

