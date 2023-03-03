UrduPoint.com

USAID Hands Over Enterprise Resource Planning To KPRA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 07:56 PM

USAID hands over Enterprise Resource Planning to KPRA

The USAID funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization's (KPRM) activity and handed over Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The USAID funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization's (KPRM) activity and handed over Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) here on Friday.

For that matter, a ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarters in which the Director General KPRA Mr. Raja Fazal Khaliq and KPRM Representative Amir Hadi signed the documents for the handing and taking over of the ERP.

KPRA has identified a total 13 modules for its ERP out of which 5 modules have been completed and deployed on KPRA Data Center. The ERP is being developed with the financial and technical support of KPRM.

The remaining 8 modules will be developed in the later phases.

Presently, Finance, HR and Payroll, Court Cases Management, Notice Management and File Movement System have been completed and deployed. ERP is one of the steps taken by KPRA towards digital transformation.

The Director General KPRA thanked USAID KPRM for assisting KPRA in different fields including its capacity building and digital transformation.

He appreciated the efforts of KPRA and desired that USAID would continue its financial and technical support with the KPRA to enable it to completely switch its functions to information technology which would bring further transparency, efficiency, and ease in its working.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Enterprise Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after bris ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after brisk start of Kings

8 minutes ago
 Western Cyberattacks on Russian Systems Increased ..

Western Cyberattacks on Russian Systems Increased by 65 in 2022 - Deputy Prime M ..

8 minutes ago
 Explosion Outside Montenegrin Court Leaves 1 Perso ..

Explosion Outside Montenegrin Court Leaves 1 Person Dead, 5 Others Injured - Pol ..

8 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman for creating mass awareness about wi ..

Sherry Rehman for creating mass awareness about wildlife conservation, protectio ..

8 minutes ago
 KP FS&HFA discards adulterated milk, rusted meat

KP FS&HFA discards adulterated milk, rusted meat

8 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz declares PML-N's readiness for electi ..

Maryam Nawaz declares PML-N's readiness for elections, takes jabs at PTI and Imr ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.