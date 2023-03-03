USAID hands over Enterprise Resource Planning to KPRA

The USAID funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization's (KPRM) activity and handed over Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The USAID funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization's (KPRM) activity and handed over Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) here on Friday.

For that matter, a ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarters in which the Director General KPRA Mr. Raja Fazal Khaliq and KPRM Representative Amir Hadi signed the documents for the handing and taking over of the ERP.

KPRA has identified a total 13 modules for its ERP out of which 5 modules have been completed and deployed on KPRA Data Center. The ERP is being developed with the financial and technical support of KPRM.

The remaining 8 modules will be developed in the later phases.

Presently, Finance, HR and Payroll, Court Cases Management, Notice Management and File Movement System have been completed and deployed. ERP is one of the steps taken by KPRA towards digital transformation.

The Director General KPRA thanked USAID KPRM for assisting KPRA in different fields including its capacity building and digital transformation.

He appreciated the efforts of KPRA and desired that USAID would continue its financial and technical support with the KPRA to enable it to completely switch its functions to information technology which would bring further transparency, efficiency, and ease in its working.