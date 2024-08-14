Open Menu

USAID Provides Health Care Equipments To Flood-affected Districts Of Sindh, Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

USAID provides health care equipments to flood-affected districts of Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The United States Government, through USAID, has handed over 5,000 lady health worker kits, 90 maternal, neonatal, and child health  packages, and 120 birthing stations to improve health services in eleven flood-affected districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

These supplies, part of USAID’s $27.8 million investment in the health sector’s flood response, will enable lady health workers and health facilities to provide better health services to more than 80,000 children and 100,000 married women of reproductive age, said a press release.

The devastating floods in June 2022 severely disrupted health services in Sindh and Balochistan, affecting over 13 million people and exposing them to waterborne and vector-borne diseases.

This crisis worsened issues in routine immunization, maternal health, and child malnutrition.

In response, USAID and its partners assessed health commodity needs in the hardest-hit districts and identified critical shortages.

The commodities delivered during the handover reflect the needs of these communities and align with national priorities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, USAID Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri emphasized the long-term impact of this assistance.

“The donation of $2.3 million in equipment marks a significant investment in strengthening the health resilience of flood-affected communities in Sindh and Balochistan.”

“By enhancing health service delivery and ensuring the availability of essential commodities, we can save lives and build resilience against future crises,” remarked Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to Prime Minister, MoNHSRC.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Health and Population Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said that this assistance has been pivotal in improving Pakistan’s health system’s capacity to respond to public health emergencies and ensure continuity of essential health services.

