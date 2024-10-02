Open Menu

USAID Strengthens Vocational Skills In Modern Agricultural Technologies In DI Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:12 AM

Initiative comes in response to pressing water management and governance challenges in region, where efficient use of water is critical for promoting sustainable agricultural practices

DI KHAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) USAID’s Water Management for Enhanced Productivity (WMfEP) activity, in collaboration with the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), successfully concluded a five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop on the Operation and Maintenance of Drip Irrigation Systems and Agricultural Technologies at the Government Technical Vocational Center (GTVC) in DI Khan. The training aimed at equipping TEVTA faculty with essential skills in modern agricultural practices.

This initiative comes in response to the pressing water management and governance challenges in the region, where the efficient use of water is critical for promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The course focused on teaching participants how to operate and maintain high-efficiency irrigation systems like drip irrigation, which is essential for improving water productivity, increasing farm household incomes, and enhancing livelihoods.

The training, which engaged 25 participants (16 men and 9 women), including engineers and diploma holders, was designed to address the knowledge gap in managing modern irrigation technologies. TEVTA DI Khan has become the first institution in Pakistan to establish a Hydraulic and Drip Irrigation Lab through USAID support, a significant milestone in advancing vocational training in the country.

Dr. Azeem Ali Shah, Chief of Party, WMfEP, emphasized the importance of such initiatives while speaking at the occasion, he said “This initiative will not only empower local communities by providing them with the tools and knowledge to manage their water resources efficiently, but it also contributes to broader socio-economic development. The skills learned here will directly translate into increased agricultural productivity, improved food security, new business opportunities and ultimately stronger livelihoods.”

Mr. Mansoor Qaiser Weha, Managing Director of TEVTA KP, praised the outcomes of the training and announced future plans for further collaboration.

He said, “We are extremely proud to be the first facility in Pakistan to offer this specialized training, thanks to IWMI and USAID for their support. Based on the overwhelming positive feedback, TEVTA will soon launch a certification course in Drip Irrigation across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This course will help us to reach more young farmers and technicians, ultimately supporting Pakistan’s national development goals.”

With Pakistan facing significant water management challenges, especially in arid regions like the Gomal Zam Dam command area, this training addresses the urgent need to adopt efficient water use practices. The introduction of drip irrigation systems ensures that water is utilized optimally, reducing waste and ensuring that crops receive the right amount of hydration. This technology, coupled with the hands-on skills imparted during the training, enables farmers and technicians to operate and maintain systems that can drastically improve crop yields, contributing to national food security.

Moreover, by building local capacity through vocational training centers like TEVTA, this initiative ensures that knowledge is retained and continuously transferred to future generations of farmers and technicians. This enables the community to be self-sufficient in managing modern agricultural technologies, driving innovation and building resilience against the challenges of climate change and water scarcity.

The training is part of USAID’s broader goal to promote water governance and efficient management of water resources, particularly in areas facing acute water scarcity like the Gomal Zam Dam command area. By empowering local educators and farmers, the WMfEP aims to create long-term solutions for water productivity, contributing to a stable and prosperous Pakistan. Through the collaboration of USAID, IWMI, and TEVTA, this training is expected to have lasting impacts by not only addressing immediate technical challenges but also by strengthening institutions to disseminate this knowledge across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

