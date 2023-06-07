USAID to provide $445.6m to Pakistan under five-year DOAG program

The USAID will provide US$ 445,600,000 to Pakistan during next five years under bilateral Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAG) for the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan through multiple initiatives

In this connection, Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz and USAID Mission Director to Pakistan Reed Aeschliman signed a new five-year bilateral DOAG.

This agreement was signed after a lag of thirteen years as the last development partnership agreement "Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA)" was signed between the two countries in 2010 and under this agreement, USAID will provide a grant of US$ 445,600,000 over a period of five years.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and the visiting USAID Deputy Administrator, Isobel Coleman, said a press release issued here.

This agreement will be instrumental for socio-economic uplift of Pakistan as it supports major areas like Climate-Resilient Economic Growth, Inclusive and Accountable Democratic Governance and a healthier and more educated population.

The development objectives of DOAG are in line with our national developmental vision/objectives and activities funded under this would be implemented in coordination with the Government of Pakistan, thereby continuing the close bilateral relationship, fostering effective coordination and the Government of Pakistan's visibility.

This agreement has been signed between the Government of Pakistan and USAID after an extensive consultative process with the federal and provincial departments. It launches a renewed effort for transparency and accountability as well as for increasing the involvement of Pakistani organizations in its implementation.

"The United States remains one of the largest providers of development assistance to Pakistan, partnering with the Government of Pakistan, civil society, and international organizations on numerous programs aligned with Pakistan's priorities.

We look forward to continuing to advance this partnership in part through the US-Pakistan "Green Alliance", a framework focused on agriculture, water management and clean energy," said the Minister for Economic Affairs.

The Secretary, Economic Affairs Division thanked the USA Government and USAID for their continuous support to the Government of Pakistan for the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.