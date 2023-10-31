Open Menu

USAID, UNDP, KP Launch Strategy To Improve Access To Finance For SMEs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 06:30 PM

USAID, UNDP, KP Launch Strategy to Improve Access to Finance for SMEs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The US Agency for International Development (USAID), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) launched a strategy to improve access to finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the merged districts of the former Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA), according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

Stakeholders from the banking sector, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), and the KP Chambers of Commerce participated in the launch and exchanged ideas.

USAID Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri said that SMEs are the driving force of global economies, and Pakistan is no exception, with 90% of its workforce employed by SMEs and contributing 40% to the national GDP. She emphasized the importance of access to credit for businesses to grow and thrive.

Neelum Sultana Khattak, Additional Secretary Finance KP, said that out-of-the-box action-oriented thinking is needed to address the challenges. She emphasized that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is open to greater partnership with the private sector and that the strategy would help the private sector grow through result-focused interventions.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen highlighted the importance of the strategy to mainstream financial inclusion for SMEs in harmony with national level efforts. She stated that the strategy reflects the KP government's commitment to a multi-pronged approach for sustained economic growth.

Historically, only 1.2 percent of national credit has reached KP. The newly developed strategy will use modern technology to open new ways for small businesses to get access to finance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology FATA Chambers Of Commerce Van Undp From Government

Recent Stories

NMDC Group signs international cooperation agreeme ..

NMDC Group signs international cooperation agreement with AD Ports Group

1 minute ago
 HBMSU and UNITAR introduce Executive Diploma on Cl ..

HBMSU and UNITAR introduce Executive Diploma on Climate Change Diplomacy and Sus ..

1 minute ago
 Synite Digital Pakistan Wins Four Dragons Awards a ..

Synite Digital Pakistan Wins Four Dragons Awards at the Prestigious 2023 Dragons ..

38 minutes ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi I ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi International Airport to be ren ..

1 hour ago
 DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and in ..

DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and investor engagement

1 hour ago
 Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development ..

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development areas&#039; transactions in Q ..

2 hours ago
Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for cle ..

Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for clean hydrogen soars; welcomes th ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Ac ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Academy&#039;s Board of Trustees

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

2 hours ago
 Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

3 hours ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business