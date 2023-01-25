UrduPoint.com

USAID, U.S. Pakistani Entities Sign MoUs To Promote Technology, Digital Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 08:02 PM

USAID, U.S. Pakistani entities sign MoUs to promote technology, digital investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Wednesday signed four partnership memoranda of understandings with U.S.-Pakistani diaspora entities to promote technology and digital investments in Pakistan.

The USAID signed MoUs with the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs of North America, Silicon Valley to promote technology and digital investments in Pakistan and support Pakistani startups; SARCMedIQ to improve the health digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

It also signed the Understandings with The Crescent Charity Foundation to support physical infrastructure in flood-affected areas of Pakistan; and PakFoods to improve humanitarian and social development outcomes for Pakistan.

The MoUs were signed at a U.S.-Pakistani diaspora conference here where the United States Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer highlighted the valuable contributions of the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora, which is a key partner in the humanitarian, social, and commercial sectors in Pakistan.

Deputy Chief of Mission Schofer highlighted the longstanding U.S.-Pakistan partnership to advance Pakistan's economic growth and emphasized continued opportunities for future partnership. "As the Green Revolution improved lives in the past, a 'Green Alliance' between the United States and Pakistan will help us jointly strengthen climate resilience, develop clean energy alternatives, and foster economic growth," he said.

At the conference, which was sponsored by the U.S. Mission in Pakistan in close coordination with the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora entity Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs of North America, Silicon Valley fundamental challenges and opportunities in the technology sector of Pakistan were discussed and deliberated.

More than 300 participants attended in-person, including members of the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora, prominent local business leaders, and Pakistani officials, including Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, and Zeeshaan Shah, the Prime Minister's Ambassador at Large for Investments.

USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman said, "The conference was an opportunity to highlight some of the contributions and investments already made by the Pakistani diaspora, facilitate collaborations between Pakistani diaspora entities, and develop a road map for collective action to address the current economic, humanitarian and social challenges in Pakistan."The United States remains firmly committed to engaging and partnering with the U.S.-Pakistani diaspora to address Pakistan's challenges in the technology, humanitarian, social and commercial sectors and to further Pakistan's development goals.

