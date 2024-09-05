USC announces 10% discount on around 800 items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In order to provide relief to the masses and make essential items more affordable, the Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Thursday announced upto 10 percent discount on around 800 items of different 48 brands with immediate effect.

The prices of various brands of ghee, cooking oil, tea, surf, noodles, ketchup, tetra pack milk, dry milk, spices, pickles, soap, toothpaste and other items have been reduced by Rs.8 to Rs.200, said a news release.

Notably, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) subsidy at USC is currently suspended, which will be restored very soon under the new mechanism.

The USC management has embarked on a new strategy with renewed determination to provide excellent service.

Meanwhile, practical steps are being taken to provide customer with the best facilities and to ensure the abundance supply of standard and quality items.

All consumers can shop from utility stores without any hassles and conditions while efforts are underway to reduce the prices of other essential items as well.

Both the USC management and workers are committed to win customers' trust with renewed commitment and renewed enthusiasm.