USC Announces Discount On 170 Items
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) In order to provide relief to the masses and make essential items more affordable, the Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Saturday announced Rs.10 to Rs.190 discount on around 170 items of different brands with immediate effect.
These items includes tea, various spices, and other essential products, said a news release.
It is worth mentioning here that, the corporation already provided discount on around 800 items of different 48 brands.
USC remains committed to providing standard food products at discounted prices compared to the open market, for its valued customers.
All citizens can buy these times as there are no conditions or restrictions on purchasing from any stores outlet.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From Business
-
Women urged to start handicraft business9 minutes ago
-
Fazal Moqeem elected President SCCI19 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 20248 hours ago
-
25 major Chinese companies keen for investing in Pakistan20 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal hails Pakistan-China friendship, urges following Chinese model of development20 hours ago
-
Pakistan elected member of ASOSAI Governing Board20 hours ago
-
US CG visits KPBOIT, meets CM’ aide on industries, commerce21 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes tourism boom to strengthen foreign exchange, trade21 hours ago
-
Sufi Saints’ messages should be spread to revive Punjabi culture: Dr Iqrar21 hours ago
-
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba21 hours ago
-
FCCI to encourage young entrepreneurs to harness professional skills: Dr Khurram Tariq21 hours ago