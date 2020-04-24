UrduPoint.com
USC BoD Approves CBA Demands

Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

USC BoD approves CBA demands

missive:The Utility Store Corporation (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) board of directors (BoD) Friday approved all demands of Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) of the Corporation.

After getting approval of all the demands of CBA, they thanked USC management, called off the strike and go back to work.

The BoD approved annual increment due since December 2019 (arrears would be paid in equal installment effective from April 2020).

The USC BoD also approved honorarium for Ramazan 2020.

The CBA got approvel of 10 percent salary increase from July 2019 (arrears would be paid in equal installment effective from April 2020).

The BoD USC also approved minimum wages of the daily wages have been increased to Rs 17,500 per month (effective from July 2019).

Earlier, minister for Industries, Hammad Azhar said in a tweet that the issue of the strike called by some employees of Utility Stores had been amicably resolved.

"The stores are providing a vital service during this testing time and the employees and managment of USC shall continue to work as a team," he added.

