USC Collaborates with NRTC, PTCL for Automation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) signs an agreement with National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for its digitization.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal graced the occasion whereas Brigadier Tofique Ahmed, Managing Director NRTC, Umer Lodhi, Managing Director USC and Zarrar Hasham Khan CBSO PTCL were also present.

Sequel to Prime Minister of Pakistan's vision of Digital Pakistan, USC will have a complete technology upgrade to ensure fast, accountable and hassle free customer services using sophisticated technologies and automated processes.

Around 4,881 retail stores, 124 warehouses, 64 regional offices, 9 zonal offices along with all USC business processes including Supply Chain, Warehousing, Financials, HR, Payroll, and E-Commerce will be automated by July, 2021. This would be one of the largest digital transformation of an organization in Pakistan with an enormous network of operational locations.

Once the ERP system implementation is completed, purchasing activity will become a structured process whereby situation arising due to over or under stocking of inventory can be controlled.

The whole inventory will be controllable and USC will be able to forecast amount of items needed, thus, preventing both product shortages and overstocking. Also, the digitization will enable USC to start targeted subsidy for the poor segment of the society with an assurance that subsidy is effectively dispersed to the deserving individuals.

Through automation of USC, synchronization of warehouses and retail outlets data into the centralized data center will provide a consolidated view of the corporation's performance. The automation will help identifying trends in top selling items and locations. This will enable stocks to be moved with precision and achieve higher sales volumes.

The automation will provide greater business insights through more accurate and timely financial information. It will help USC to save operating cost since repetitive and time-consuming processes will be automated.

USC will be able to forecast its income and expenses more accurately and budgeting can be done in a better and cost effective manner.

Recording prices of products along with discounts/ subsidy at central level will help USC to control prices across the country.

Also, centralized sales monitoring will bound store staff for timely sales deposits.