USC continues selling 5 basic edible items on discounted rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) continues selling five basic edible items flour, sugar, pulses, ghee and rice on 20 percent discounted rates.

The five items were among the 19 ones, which were available on subsidized rates on the utility stores across the country under the Ramazan Relief Package 2020, a USC press release on Monday said.

The USC said due to better strategic approach and timely managerial actions, the Ramazan Relief Package 2020 was completed successfully. During the Holy Month of Ramazan, the USC recorded remarkable sales of Rs 22 billion, by providing services more than 7.3 million households, 22.8 percent of the total households in the country, it said, adding the fact showed the consumers' trust in the services and products of utility stores.

It said during the whole month of Ramazan and in the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the USC management and workers worked round day and night to ensure provision of supplies of all necessary items all across Pakistan at a subsidized rate.

It said at utility stores, sugar was avialbale for Rs 68/ Kg, 20 Kg flour bag for Rs 800, ghee for Rs 170/Kg, Dal Chana and Dal Masoor each for for Rs 130 /Kg, white gram for Rs 115 / Kg, Sella rice for Rs 139 / Kg, Basmati rice for Rs 140 / Kg and Tota rice for Rs 76 / kilogram (Kg).

Moreover, top quality ghee was available at the utility stores at the price of Rs 237/ Kg, cooking oil for Rs 238/ liter, 950 gram tea pack for Rs 940 and soft drinks/1.5 liter for Rs 78.\932