USC decreases price of edible oil, ghee: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson of Utility Store Corporation (USC) here on Friday informed that the corporation has drastically reduced the prices of ghee and cooking oil with immediate effect.

The price of Habib Banaspati has been reduced by Rs.34 per kg, while the price of Habib cooking oil has been reduced by Rs.36 per kg, according to USC press release.

Similarly, the price of Eva ghee gremium brand has reduced by Rs 39 per kg, while the price of Soya Supreme ghee premium has reduced by Rs 25 per kg, the price of Soya Supreme cooking oil 1 liter has reduced by Rs 7, he added.

It should be noted that the special subsidy available on flour, sugar and ghee has also extended by the Federal government at all stores across the country under the Prime Minister's Relief Package.

The corporation has recently launched SMS service 5566 for transparent and innovative procurement of subsidized items, therefore providing consumers with quality and affordable items in a better way.

The federal government is also taking more steps to provide affordable and quality food items to the masses.

USC always strives to provide affordable and quality products to its customers from time to time.

