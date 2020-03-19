UrduPoint.com
USC Doubled Stock To Support The COVID-19 Emergency Response

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:01 PM

USC doubled stock to support the COVID-19 emergency response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Utility Store Corporation (USC) Thursday informed that the Corporation has Rs 7.5 billion stock at the time and it would be doubled to support for the COVID-19 emergency response in the country.

Spokesperson of USC, Sardar Muhammad Khan said that the USC has its own transport service if there was emergency lock down in the country and the corporation already provided subsidize food items to the common masses.

The USC gave different training to their staff on daily basis as how to deal their customer during the emergency.

He informed that the corporation has announced the Ramzan relief program at all USC branches across the country on 15 April, 2020 to overcome the current situation.

The corporation announced subsidy of Rs2.5 billion on 19 products including sugar, ghee, cooking oil, flour, dates, drinks, rice, tea, milk, pluses and spices.

He said that to tackle the emergency situation, the USC has taken the necessary measure and make summary to above 19 subsidize product.

