UrduPoint.com

USC Ensures Food Security Through Provision Of Hygienically Fit Products

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:50 AM

USC ensures food security through provision of hygienically fit products

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A section of media published a report on Audit Observations related to procurement process in Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan (USC).

As part of Covid-19 pandemic audit, general observations had been highlighted on procedures which were placed before Departmental Audit Committee and these observations were being addressed, said a press release issued here by USC.

During Covid-19 pandemic, despite curtailed working hours and USC employees being vulnerable to the pandemic, USC ensured uninterrupted supplies of essential commodities via its wide spread network of retail outlets.

As a matter of fact USC did not spend any amount on account of COVID-19 funds as ECC of the cabinet converted Rs 10 billion into Rs 7.7 billion as general subsidy and Rs 2.3 Billion for the automation of USC.

It is worthwhile to mention here that under the Prime Minister's Relief Package, USC has successfully served over 90 million households since January, 2020 by providing subsidy on 5 essential commodities namely wheat flour, ghee, sugar, rice and pulses.

During these testing times USC has also assisted Government of Pakistan in regulating prices of essential commodities in open market.

USC procures Ghee/ Oil from Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) recommended manufacturers and maintains high level of quality of edible Ghee/ oil.

Thus, USC assures that no bad quality Ghee/ Oil is procured.

USC procures sugar, rice and pulses by floating tenders following Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules as per government standards.

The aim of doing procurement through following PPRA rules is to ensure transparency and accountability. Thus, USC assures high quality food products to its consumers and effective quality controls, standards and mechanisms are being adopted to ensure good quality of products.

Moreover, USC is providing good quality wheat flour as per human consumption standards after carrying out laboratory tests.

For better quality controls, USC is in the phase of Enterprise Resource Planning system (ERP) implementation.

In its first phase 90% of Point of Sales (POS) machines have been deployed and installed in USC outlets. The first phase will be live by December 31, 2021. In the second phase warehouses, supply chain management and human resource management modules will be automated and connected to data center which will strengthen systems, bring transparency and improve decision making through timely and quality data management.

USC is committed to providing high quality and hygienically fit products and better services to its customers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Oil Enterprise January December 2020 Market Media From Government Cabinet Wheat Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.