USC never sells any substandard product

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) is not selling any substandard product at its all outlets.

This was stated by an official source in USC, while responding to queries raised by Public Accounts Committee over the sale of edible ghee and cooking oil.

The source states that, Utility Stores have pre-qualified firms/vendors, who provide all enlisted products certified by Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) at its shelves.

Also, USC follows a rigorous registration process for the products' registration.

That's why, the available products at USC are of high quality as per food standards.

He said that, USC, since its inception is providing high quality subsidized products to masses. That is why, people of Pakistan has an undaunted trust over the products of USC.

Moreover, USC has been working tirelessly to bring Ramadan Relief Package to people of Pakistan from April 1, 2021.

In the package, a special discount will be given on 19 products and all these products will be available throughout the country.