ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is providing special subsidy on basic food items under the Prime Minister's Relief Package.

The USC spokesperson said on Thursday that the subsidized items include flour, sugar, ghee, rice and pulses, according to a press release.

There is no change in prices for customers registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he added.

The spokesperson said, Under the BISP, ghee is being provided at Rs 300 per kg, sugar at Rs 70 per kg, while a 10 kg bag of flour is being provided at Rs 400 per kg.

However, the spokesperson added that the recent wave of inflation, uncertainty in general market prices, non-availability of Dollars and increase in General Sales Tax have led to price revisions by USC suppliers.

After the increase in prices for general consumers, ghee will be available at 490 rupees per kg, sugar at 89 rupees per kg, while a 10 kg bag of flour will be available at Rs 648.

It should be noted that despite the increase, the prices of the items available at the stores are very low compared to the general market.