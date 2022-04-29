USC Ramazan relief package to continue till 'Chaand Raat'

The federal government has announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, however the management of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has issued notification to open stores till 'Chaand Raat' for the convenience of consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal government has announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, however the management of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has issued notification to open stores till 'Chaand Raat' for the convenience of consumers.

In a statement, the USC spokesperson said that all utility stores across the country will remain open till the eve of Eid and the supply of subsidised items has been ensured.

There has been no increase in the price of any item under the Ramazan relief package and no increase in rates since the the package was introduced, he added.

A notification has also been issued, to pay honorarium equal to one initial basic salary to the employees of the corporation, for performing additional duties pertaining to the Ramazan relief package.

So far, more than 10 million families have benefited from the relief package.