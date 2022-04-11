USC Ramzan relief package monitoring continues

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Taha Aziz Maghribi paying surprise visits to all the zones of the USC and monitoring the Ramzan relief package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Taha Aziz Maghribi paying surprise visits to all the zones of the USC and monitoring the Ramzan relief package.

During the visit, the USC managing director was accompanying with USC General Manager HR & Aid Administration Brigadier (Retd) Hamid Usman and General Manager Operations Sardar Muhammad Khan, said a press release issued here.

So that no deficit remains in the convenience of the people and this package of the Federal government should be conveyed to the people in an efficient manner.

Speaking to the customer on the occasion, the managing director said that steps have been taken to ensure adequate supply of all subsidized items.

So that millions of people could benefit from this package, some stores have reduced the supply and received complaints about the supply of subsidized items like sugar, ghee and flour. Which had been resolved immediately and the supply of subsidized items has been doubled.