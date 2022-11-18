USC reduces ghee, cooking oil prices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Utility Store Corporation (USC) of Pakistan has reduced the prices of branded ghee and cooking oil prices with immediate effect for the relief of general public.

According to the spokesman of USC, the spectacular reduction in ghee and cooking oil prices on all utility stores across the country.

The price of Habib ghee is reduced by Rs 34 rupees per kg while the Habib Cooking oil per liter has been reduced by 36 rupees, the price of eva ghee is reduced by 39 rupees per kilogram and price of soya supreme ghee is reduced to Rs 25 per kg while the soya supreme cooking oil by Rs.

7 per litre, said a press release issued here.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government has also extended the special subsidy on ghee, sugar, wheat flour, under the Prime Minister Relief package on all stores.

The Utility Store Corporation has recently issued SMS service 5566 for acquisition of transparent and modern style of subsidized items, which is being provided to consumers in more better way.