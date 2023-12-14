USC reduces Ghee, cooking oil prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Utility Store Corporation (USC) Thursday has reduced the Ghee and cooking oil prices of well-known brands across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Utility Store Corporation (USC) Thursday has reduced the Ghee and cooking oil prices of well-known brands across the country.

The spokesman told that the price of ghee of well-known brands had been reduced by 17 rupees per kg, While the prices of cooking oil have been reduced from Rs.37 per liter to Rs.48 per liter, said a press release issued here.

Ghee will be available at Rs 482 per kg instead of Rs 499, while cooking oil will be available at Rs 470 to Rs 422 per liter and other branded cooking oil will be available at Rs 518 per liter instead of Rs 555.

The new prices have been applied immediately and it should be noted that for the convenience of general consumers, Utility Stores Corporation is taking steps to reduce the prices of other items.