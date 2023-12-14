Open Menu

USC Reduces Ghee, Cooking Oil Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 05:59 PM

USC reduces Ghee, cooking oil prices

Utility Store Corporation (USC) Thursday has reduced the Ghee and cooking oil prices of well-known brands across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Utility Store Corporation (USC) Thursday has reduced the Ghee and cooking oil prices of well-known brands across the country.

The spokesman told that the price of ghee of well-known brands had been reduced by 17 rupees per kg, While the prices of cooking oil have been reduced from Rs.37 per liter to Rs.48 per liter, said a press release issued here.

Ghee will be available at Rs 482 per kg instead of Rs 499, while cooking oil will be available at Rs 470 to Rs 422 per liter and other branded cooking oil will be available at Rs 518 per liter instead of Rs 555.

The new prices have been applied immediately and it should be noted that for the convenience of general consumers, Utility Stores Corporation is taking steps to reduce the prices of other items.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price From

Recent Stories

Aqeel moves to semifinal of Begum Kulsum Saifullah ..

Aqeel moves to semifinal of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan C’ships

14 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely in upper KP, GB, Northwes ..

Rain-thunderstorm likely in upper KP, GB, Northwest

14 minutes ago
 USAID provides engineering graduates immersive ind ..

USAID provides engineering graduates immersive industry exposure for energy sect ..

14 minutes ago
 DC orders for rehabilitation of historical buildin ..

DC orders for rehabilitation of historical building by June 2024

27 minutes ago
 Multan’s Beenish Saeed accorded Asia’s ‘prin ..

Multan’s Beenish Saeed accorded Asia’s ‘principal of the year’ award

27 minutes ago
 PSX gains 170 points

PSX gains 170 points

27 minutes ago
Dr. Umar Saif terms role of technology as crucial ..

Dr. Umar Saif terms role of technology as crucial for economic development

27 minutes ago
 Orban says EU can't yet discuss Ukraine membership

Orban says EU can't yet discuss Ukraine membership

41 minutes ago
 4 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

4 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

41 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

Dry weather predicts in northern Sindh

41 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate ..

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate call

48 minutes ago
 Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business