USC Reduces Ghee Prices Of Leading Brands: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 08:42 PM

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has reduced the ghee prices of leading brands by Rs 60 per kg at all of its outlets across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has reduced the ghee prices of leading brands by Rs 60 per kg at all of its outlets across the country.

According to the spokesperson, as per the new prices, the price of BISP's PMT-40 score register customers has been reduced from Rs 385 to Rs 325 per kg, while for general consumers it has been reduced from Rs 455 to Rs 395 per kg, said a press release issued here.

