USC Reduces Sugar, Flour Prices:

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :In order to provide maximum relief to the poor masses across the country the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has reduced the prices of sugar and flour on the orders of the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement USC spokesperson said that the price of sugar had been reduced by Rs 15 per kg while a special reduction of Rs 75 per 10 kg bag of flour had been also made.

He said that sugar would be available at Rs 70 per kg at all utility stores across the country, whereas 10 kg bag of flour would be available at Rs 400 and a 20 kg bag at Rs 800.

All consumers are requested to bring a copy of their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and avail of the Federal government's Ramzan Relief Package, he added.

USC seeks to ensure abundant supply of subsidized goods and the price of other subsidizes food items have not changed.

