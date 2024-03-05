USC Sells Food Items At Price Lower Than Open Market
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 09:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Tuesday said that it was selling food items at prices lower than the open market without compromising on the quality.
According to USC spokesperson, all the food items are packed according to the hygienic standards.
He said that flour was available in abundance at all outlets across the country. USC regularly submits taxes on all commodities in the government kitty, .
Some sections of the media mention an undocumented price which is against the reality.
