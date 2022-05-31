In consideration to provide relief to the people facing economic hardship, the Utility Store Corporation (USC) has announced to slash the price of edible items as per the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's relief package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :In consideration to provide relief to the people facing economic hardship, the Utility Store Corporation (USC) has announced to slash the price of edible items as per the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's relief package.

According to press release, the price of Atta (wheat) was slashed from Rs.950 (20 Kg Bag)to Rs.800, while the market price(according to demand and supply) was above Rs.1250 Kg.

Moreover, the price of sugar was also reduced from Rs.85/Kg to Rs.70/kg.

In addition, the government was also subsidising the price of Ghee by Rs.100/kg Rice and pulses were also being sold at a discounted price which was 20 to 30% less than the market prices, the press release added.

This stands out to be historic monthly subsidy being extended by the Government of Pakistan which was almost 50% more than the subsidy package of the previous government.