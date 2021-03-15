USC starts Ramzan relief package from April 1: Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) 'Ramzan relief Package' will start from April 1 at all Utility stores of the country with fixed price and available stock, where subsidy will be given over 19 essential commodities upto 10 to 15 per cent.

According to official source, this year subsidy was increased for common people as compared to previous years and present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had also directed the management of all stores to devise an effective price control mechanism and ensure availability of essential daily use items during the Holy Ramazan.

He mentioned that Ramzan package would be applicable including sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, Oil, Ghee, Baisen, beverages and tetra pack milk, from April 1.

Under the proposed package, the USC would subsidize 19 essential items, entailing subsidy equivalent to approximately Rs 7.8 billion including wheat flour, sugar and ghee which have significant differential vis-a-vis prevailing prices in the domestic markets.

Source said, all basic food items are now available on utility store outlets at fixed prices 10 to 15 per cent lower than the open market which will further remained continue till the month of Ramadan".

The present government's relief package was aimed at providing basic food items and commodities at subsidized rates through the country's 4000 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

"USC is committed to maintain transparency in the corporation and will provide quality items to the customers across the country, under the PM relief package", he added.

"There will not be shortage of food items as the situation is under control and efforts are being made to further boost up supplies by the management", source said.

He said an indiscriminate crackdown should be launched on profiteers and hoarders.

The government will ensure price-control and check hoarding and artificial price hikes as well during the month of Ramazan, he said.

"We are very satisfied with the arrangements so far and the people and the media would definitely appreciate our efforts," he added.

Replying a Question, he said 100% stocks are available in USC branches countrywide, adding, no any high price commodities were sold in any store and we are providing fixed price rate items on all USC stores.

To ensure smooth supply of these items, he said that inspection teams were also formed which would monitor the supply on daily basis.

