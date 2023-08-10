USC starts targeted subsidy on special orders of PM

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has started targeted subsidies on the special orders of the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has started targeted subsidies on the special orders of the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

Five basic commodities (flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, and rice) are being provided at the cheapest rates, said a press release issued here.

Households registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) with a poverty index score of PMT_40 or less, will be eligible for a subsidy.

(BISP) Registered users must show their original identity card at the counter to avail subsidy. After the targeted subsidy, flour will be available at Rs 648 per 10 kg bag, ghee at Rs 353 per kg and sugar at Rs 100 per kg.

While a subsidy of Rs 25 per kg will be given on pulses and rice.

To check your eligibility for subsidy, visit USC website www.

usc.org.pk/PMT-score.

Those who are not registered with BISP should approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices for their registration.

It should be noted that only targeted subsidies will now be available at utility stores. However, common consumers can make all kinds of purchases from all utility stores across the country without any conditions.

Sugar, ghee, flour, pulses, and rice are being provided to common consumers at normal/general rates which are much lower than the general market.

A wide range of essential items are being provided in abundance at all utility stores across the country. Along with this, the own brand of pure spices in the utility stores are available at low rates with excellent quality.