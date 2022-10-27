USC still provides subsidies under the PM Relief Package: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :On the special directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is providing subsidies on basic essential commodities for the convenience of the people across the country.

According to the USC Spokesperson, these essential commodities include flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, and rice.

Utility Stores Corporation is making access to this subsidy easier and more transparent.

From November 1, 2022 customers of USC will SMS their ID card number to 5566 from their mobile before coming to the stores and they will be provided a One-Time Password (OTP) for shopping, and the customers will be able to purchase subsidized items by showing the One-Time Password (OTP) and ID card.

With this new system, consumers will be facilitated in purchasing subsidized items at utility stores, saving time as well as subsidizing certain items (flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses) in a very transparent manner.

So, only those who are eligible for the subsidy and the rights of deserving people should not be violated.

It should be noted that a One-Time Password (OTP) and ID card are not required for the purchase of items other than subsidized items.

With this modern and digital system of Utility Stores Corporation, the overall efficiency of the corporation will be improved, subsidy monitoring can be done in a modern way and there will be more transparency in obtaining subsidies for the public.

USC as per its motto always strives to provide quality and affordable products to the customers at their doorstep.