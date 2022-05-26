UrduPoint.com

USC Still Providing Subsidies To Customers On Essential Food Items: Asif Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan (USC) still providing subsidies on all essential items in the Abbottabad zone even after the expiry of the Ramazan package.

USC Zonal Manager Asif Awan said this while talking to the media persons during his visit to Shahzada Masjid USC outlet Abbottabad. He said that USC was providing ghee at Rs260 per kg, sugar at Rs70 per kg, wheat flour 20 kg at Rs800, broken Basmati rice at Rs85 per, Basmati rice Rs155 per kg, white gram at Rs213 per kg and Saila rice at Rs165 per kg.

Asif Awan said that the government of Pakistan was giving huge subsidies to the people on essential items keeping in view the price hike in the market.

The USC zonal manager said that earlier subsidized items were available by presenting CNIC and now this restriction has been lifted and the copy of the identity card was no longer required.

While giving the details of the purchasing subsidized items from USC outlets he said that when a customer would register his CNIC number with any USC outlet he or she would receive an OTP number and then the customers could purchase subsidized items using that OTP number rather than CNIC, Asif Awan said.

