USC Successfully Achieves Milestone In ERP Deployment

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 04:47 PM

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan Tuesday successfully achieved a milestone in ERP deployment by uploading the inventory of its stores and warehouses during the last three days successfully

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan Tuesday successfully achieved a milestone in ERP deployment by uploading the inventory of its stores and warehouses during the last three days successfully.

Inventory enrollment process was diligently supervised across the country for which the stores operations had to be halted, said a press release issued here.

The digitalization of operations would improve demand and supply as well as increase customer convenience.

Some striking features of the online inventory system include smooth inventory management, ease of decision making, better demand and supply management, it will further ameliorate preparation and implementation of modern SOPs and ease the formulation of strategies to improve the overall performance of the organization through reports.

This digital transformation shall revolutionize the shopping process at USC, which would also further facilitate in provision of Ehsaas Rashan Riyat Discount programme along with government subsidies on five basic commodities including sugar, ghee, flour, pulses and rice.

Utility Stores Corporation management remains committed to provide quality and affordable goods to its customers.

