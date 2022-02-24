USC successfully completes critical automation project

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Thursday successfully completed a very important project of automation in a short span of time in line with the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for Digital Pakistan.

Under the project, Utility Stores has connected more than 3700 stores and more than 120 warehouses of Pakistan's largest retail stores network to the Central Database and moved all the stores to Point of Sales Terminals (POS) so that Customers could be issued a computerized bill after each transaction, said a news release issued here.

In addition, the Utility Stores Corporation has successfully completed the automation of supply chain management, crossing an important milestone in the company's 50-year history.

The PM took special interest in this journey of successful completion of the automation project and continued to provide guidance during the completion of this project.

It is pertinent to note here that in the last days of automation completion, the sale process at some stores across the country was suspended for some time so that the inventory at the stores could be counted and the exact number of inventory could be calculated from the ERP system. To be attached. Praise be to Allaah.

This process has been successfully completed and now all the utility stores and warehouses across the country are connected to the ERP system.

Utility store operations can be completed on time, inventory can be better managed, ease of decision making, better demand and supply management of consumer goods, preparation and implementation of modern SOPs and computerized data.

And the ease of formulating strategies to improve the performance of the organization through reports.

The difficult task of supply chain management in purchasing goods from manufacturers and suppliers, delivering to stores and delivering to customers will be systematically linked to the computerized system, the record of which will be available.

All the shopping activities at the utility store will become a systematic process under which the situation arising due to increase or decrease of inventory will be overcome. Both shortage and excess of products can be prevented.

Warehouses, stores, zones and regions are connected to the data center at the head office, which will further enhance the performance of the organization in a systematic manner.

This will help us to identify the best selling products and market trends so that we can better provide our stock to the consumers.

Automation will enable us to provide accurate information in a timely manner to make difficult business decisions.

This will help in reducing operational costs which will balance the revenue and expenditure of the company and will enable better payment of taxes to the exchequer through better budgeting.

In addition, the system of providing subsidies and discounts to the public will be further activated and the staff of Centralized Sales Monitoring Stores will be required to make timely sales deposits.

The public is urged to give preference to purchases from utility stores.

It may be recalled that the Managing Director, Utility Stores, Syed Taha Aziz Maghribi holds an open forum every month so that they can be in direct touch with the people and issue instructions for timely resolution of their grievances and suggestions.