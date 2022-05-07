UrduPoint.com

USC Successfully Completes Ramazan Relief Package 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 03:46 PM

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) successfully completed Ramazan Relief Package 2022 in holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) successfully completed Ramazan Relief Package 2022 in holy month of Ramazan.

According to notification issued by USC, the corporation would keep on providing 5 basic items on subsidy rates at its outlets across the country.

During the holy month of Ramazan USC provided subsidy on 19 items.

Sugar will still be available at Rs 70 per kg, flour 10 kg bag at Rs 400 and ghee at Rs 260 per kg.

The Federal Government subsidy will now be continued on five items instead of 19 items.

Rice and pulses will also be subsidized. CNIC requirement would still be intact with limits on quantities, Sugar 5kg, Flour 40kg and Ghee 5kg. Moreover the prices of other branded items available at the utility stores are much lower than the general market.

The management of Utility Stores Corporation is always striving to provide the best services to the public.

More than ten million people across the country benefited from utility stores during Ramazan Relief Package is a manifestation of the best trust of the people. USC value this trust of its customers.

