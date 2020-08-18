USC takes many initiatives to provide relief to masses

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Utility Store Corporation (USC) had taken many initiatives during the last two years in order to facilitate masses across the country.

According to "2 Years Performance Report" launched by the government here on Tuesday, the USC has almost served 29.8 million household during the period from January, 2020 to June, 2020.

The stocks inventory of the organization increased from Rs5.6 billion during June 30, 2018 to Rs15 billion during May 30, 2020.

The vendor's liabilities decreased from Rs10.283 billion during June 30, 2018 to Rs5.398 billion during May 30, 2020.

The sale of the USC has increased from Rs9 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2018-19 to Rs50.832 billion (un-audited) in FY 2019-20.

During Ramzan 2020, the USC made a profit of Rs790 million (un-audited) with sale of Rs22 billion.

The USC helped the government to control the wheat crises by providing Atta on controlled rates Rs800 per 20kg bag across the country.

The increasing trend in the prices of sugar and ghee also shown downward trend after start of Prime Minister's Relief Package through Utility Stores.

During the pandemic situation of COVID-19, the USC played front foot role to provide essential commodities to the masses across the country with sufficient stocks to ensure availability in the lockdown.

In collaboration with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Ehsaas Programme, the USC is working to provide targeted subsidy to the poor people registered with the BISP and Ehsaas Programme, report added.

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) also developed draft National SME Policy 2020.

The SMEDA had facilitated government in designing two support programmes namely Prime Minister's Small business and Industry Relief Package (through Pre-paid Electricity Bills) and Mazdoor ka Ehssas Programme.

The National Industrial Park Development and Management Company also taken many initiative namely Korangi Creek Industrial Park-SEZ Major infrastructure work is completed, Bin Qasim Industrial Park-SEZ more than 40% construction of road network, drainage system and boundary wall are completed.

The Rachna Industrial Park-SEZ almost 60% construction of roads, drainage and sewerage network is completed, Naushero Feroz Industrial Park-SEZ, board of Investment notified it as SEZ in May 2020.

According to the report, Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) has provided mechanized mining machinery to 75 miners during last two years on subsidized rental basis for the promotion of mechanized quarrying.

State Engineering Corporation (SEC) has orders in hand of 43 power transformers valuing Rs1,418.696 million and will be executed in upcoming year.

ENAR has been transferred to Petroleum Division, PMTF has been transferred to SPD, PECO has signed a joint venture agreement with Chinese firm to diversify its product range by manufacturing solar products, it added.