USC To Establish Mega Stores In Big Cities

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would establish mega stores in all big cities of the country to facilitate its customers.

"Mega stores will be set up in big cities where customers could buy all daily-used items under one roof," said Managing Director of USC Umar Lodhi while chairing a conference meeting here.

He said USC has devised a comprehensive strategy to improve its performance and operations besides computerization of all its big stores across the country.

Earlier, all zonal managers, present in the conference or linked through video link, gave presentations about their zones.

He directed the managers to take necessary measures for the betterment of the USC and restore confidence of its customers.

