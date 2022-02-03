UrduPoint.com

USC To Establish Quality Checking Lab Within Two Months: Daula

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :In order to ensure provision of quality food commodities at all its outlets, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would establish its own 'Quality Checking Lab' within two months, said USC Senior General Manager, Inayatullah Daula here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Daula said that the USC had been following Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules for procurement of various edible items from various companies. However, currently it had to consult other labs for quality check of products.

He said that the USC board had already given approval for setting up the lab and the process would be completed within two months, following which the corporation would have its own facility for quality check and consequently supply of standard products would be ensured to all its 4000 branches and 1000 franchises across the country.

The General Manager clarified that there was no shortage of any subsidized food items on USC outlets across the country, however, said if anyone find any such issue, complaint could be registered at toll free No. 111 123 570 and through complaint cell 0800 05590.

He informed the journalists that the prices of pulses, spices and branded items at utility stores outlets were cheaper as compared to the open market.

He said that the corporation had made the procurement of pulses and spices through open tender as per PPRA rules, which resulted in purchase of high quality pulses and spices from registered firms, who quoted low prices.

Red lentil and white grams are imported, so the exchange rate affects their prices, he added.

He said that the price of red lentil was stable at USC outlets since October 26, 2020, while the price of red lentils in the open market has been rising steadily for the last six months.

While the corporation purchases pulses and spices, special care was taken to keep the prices of these items lower than the open market He said some companies have increased the prices of various branded items that are being sold in the open market at new prices, so, utility stores also procured these branded items at new rates.

"There had been no change in the prices of branded items at utility stores since October 14, 2021," he clarified.

He assured that prices for these branded items at utility stores will be lower than in the open market as the corporation is committed to providing high quality goods to the public at cheaper rates compared to the open market.

