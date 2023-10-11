Open Menu

USC To Hold ‘E- Khuli Kachehry' On Oct 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

USC to hold ‘E- Khuli Kachehry' on Oct 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Managing Director (MD), Utility Store Corporation (USC), Muhammad Ali Ammer will hold a “E- Khuli Kachehry”

on October 24 (Tuesday).

According to the USC statement, the Kachehry will be held from 13:30 hours to 15:30 hours, the USC has

requested the public to contact on 051-111 123 570 to resolve their issues and complaints.

The Kachehry would also broadcast live on Facebook.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Facebook Muhammad Ali October From

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

6 minutes ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

29 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

43 minutes ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

59 minutes ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

1 hour ago
Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

1 hour ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC elections

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Climate change main culprit for hot South American ..

Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business