USC to hold ‘E- Khuli Kachehry' on Oct 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Managing Director (MD), Utility Store Corporation (USC), Muhammad Ali Ammer will hold a “E- Khuli Kachehry”

on October 24 (Tuesday).

According to the USC statement, the Kachehry will be held from 13:30 hours to 15:30 hours, the USC has

requested the public to contact on 051-111 123 570 to resolve their issues and complaints.

The Kachehry would also broadcast live on Facebook.