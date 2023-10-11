USC To Hold ‘E- Khuli Kachehry' On Oct 24
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Managing Director (MD), Utility Store Corporation (USC), Muhammad Ali Ammer will hold a “E- Khuli Kachehry”
on October 24 (Tuesday).
According to the USC statement, the Kachehry will be held from 13:30 hours to 15:30 hours, the USC has
requested the public to contact on 051-111 123 570 to resolve their issues and complaints.
The Kachehry would also broadcast live on Facebook.