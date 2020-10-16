UrduPoint.com
USC To Launch Mobile Stores In Rawalpindi Region

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:39 PM

The Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan has formally launched its mobile stores services in Rawalpindi Region in order to directly benefit and facilitate the general public from the steps taken by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan has formally launched its mobile stores services in Rawalpindi Region in order to directly benefit and facilitate the general public from the steps taken by the government.

Regional Manager of the corporation said that government had provided essential commodities on controlled rates during lock down period of COVID-19 outbreak, adding that government had provided subsidy on flour, ghee, rice and pulses in order to ensure provision of all these commodities on controlled rates.

He said that the corporation was taking measures to ensure supply of adequate commodities to far off areas and started mobile stores services to facilitate them.

He said that it was also ensured that other items of basic needs also provided to them through these stores on controlled rates, adding that Islamabad Region has also started to improve its supply for Rawalpindi Region and all items were available in sufficient quantity.

He further informed that the number of these mobile stores would also be increased and the services would also be extended to other areas of the country.

