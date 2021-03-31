UrduPoint.com
USC To Launch Ramzan Relief Package From April 10

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

USC to launch Ramzan relief package from April 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) will initiate 'Ramzan Relief Package' from April 10 at all of its outlets to provide 19 essential items at subsidized rate, 10 to 15 percent lesser than the market.

On the instruction and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the subsidy under Ramzan Relief Package has been increased this year comparing the previous years to provide relief to the masses, USC spokesman said in a press release.

The spokesman said Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the management of all stores to devise an effective price control mechanism and ensure availability of essential daily use items during Ramzan.

The package would be applicable on 19 essential items including sugar, wheat flour, pulses, dry dates, rice, tea, cooking oil, Ghee, Baisen, beverages and tetra pack milk.

USC will facilitate the people from April 10 till end of Holy Ramzan.

The spokesman urged the people to observe anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures and cooperate with the staff during the shopping.

The Corporation will also increase the number of mobile stores for maximum facilitation of the people by providing them essential items at their doorstep at the discounted rates.

