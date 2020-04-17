USC to provide relief on 19 items during Ramazan: Hammad Azhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Friday said the government had provided an additional amount of Rs50 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to provide subsidy on 19 items during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to media, he said the corporation had increased its stock around 10 percent as compared to the last year to cater to the needs of the masses.

He said the previously USC provided subsidy on five items, now the relief had been extended to 19 items and the process of opening the new outlets was in process.

He informed that almost 200 USC mobile services were working in different areas, adding the corporation was also intended to increase the number of these mobile services keeping in view the arising situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Hammad said precautionary measures were also being taken to protect the USC staffers as well as the customers from the deadly virus.

He clarified that there were no restrictions on the sale of food and pharma products in the country.

He pointed out that there was no shortage of any item in the stores and they were fulfilling the demand of the customers.

He said in order to control the prices of edible items in the holy month of Ramazan, the government would provide funds to purchase 10 percent more stock as compared to last year.

In the coming month of Ramazan, from 8 to 10 million families would be benefited to this subsidy.

He also appreciated the efforts of USC Managing Director Umer Lodhi and Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan.

He said the country was passing through a difficult phase due to COVID-19, but he would ensure there would be no shortage of daily food items.

The minister said the government was taking comprehensive measures to have a check on profiteers and hoarders adding it would soon introduce a new law in this regard.