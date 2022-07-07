USC to remain open during Eid holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :All utility stores across the country would remain open on Friday and Saturday during Eid-Ul-Adha holidays to provide maximum relief to the downtrodden segments of the society.

A USC Spokesperson, Inayat Ullah Daula, said in a statement issued here that people across the country would be able to benefit from the Federal government's relief package on July 08 and 09.

He said that sufficient supply of subsidized food items has been ensured at all utility stores across the country.

In addition to subsidized items, a wide range of standard branded items were also available at discounted rates, so people would not face any difficulty in shopping for Eid occasion.

He said that all warehouses and regional offices would also remain open to improve demand and supply.