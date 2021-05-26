USD 13b invested in Pakistan under CPEC, USD 12b in pipeline: Bajwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Tuesday that US $13 billion had been invested in Pakistan under CPEC while another US $12 billion investment was in the pipeline, which would revolutionize the country.

He was talking to media on the occasion of a visit to Challenge Textile Factory on Lahore-Multan Road with Chinese investment of US $ 150 million.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that more economic zones were being established under the CPEC which would bring more Chinese investment in Pakistan and provide all possible facilities to foreign investors.

He said that Challenge Group of China had set up an international standard industrial unit which he was happy to see and Challenge Group would also be setting up Challenge Fashion Export Park in Pakistan in future which would provide employment to thousands of people in Pakistan.

"My purpose of coming here was just to provide all the infrastructure for Chinese investment and to address the lack of facilities," he said.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that China was not only a neighbor of Pakistan but also a long time friend and at all times China had always played the role of big brother.

He said that the visa period of Chinese investors coming here under CPEC was being extended. The visa period of Chinese investors would be extended from three months to two years which would be announced soon by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he mentioned.

He said that economic revolution was coming in Pakistan under CPEC, adding that one should go to Gwadar and he would see the fruits of CPEC, where all the infrastructure had been set up so that there were no difficulties in delivery of goods.

He said that he would also visit Faisalabad Economic Zone soon. Chinese companies of international standard were looking to invest in CPEC and would be provided all possible facilities, he added.

Qamar Bobby, a Pakistani businessman who brought Chinese investment to Pakistan, said that Chinese investment in Pakistan was increasing under the CPEC, which also help stabilizing Pak rupee against Dollar.