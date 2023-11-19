Open Menu

Use Of Certified Seeds Crucial For Achieving Agriculture Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Chairman of the Pakistan Hitch Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA), Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said that the use of certified seeds, particularly hybrid seeds, is indispensable for achieving sustainable agricultural production in Pakistan.

Speaking to a delegation of progressive farmers, he said, "By promoting their adoption, we can contribute to increased food production, economic growth, and environmental resilience."

He urged stakeholders, including government bodies, agricultural extension services, and seed producers, to collaborate in fostering an environment that encouraged the widespread adoption of certified seeds.

He said, "Certified seeds serve as the foundation for robust and sustainable crop yields. Hybrid seeds, in particular, offer numerous advantages, such as increased productivity, better disease resistance, and improved adaptation to local environmental conditions."

Adding to that, he said, "These seeds are meticulously developed through advanced breeding techniques, resulting in plants that exhibit desirable traits, ultimately enhancing crop quality and quantity.

"

He said, "In the context of Pakistan, where agriculture plays a pivotal role in the economy, the adoption of certified seeds, especially hybrids, can significantly contribute to food security and economic development."

He said, "Hybrid seeds are known for their high yield potential, enabling farmers to produce more with limited resources."

"This not only addresses the growing demand for food but also enhances the livelihoods of farmers by increasing their income,"he said.

"For the widespread adoption of certified seeds, it is imperative to create awareness among farmers about the benefits of using these seeds, he added.

"Moreover, there is a need for supportive policies and initiatives that facilitate farmers' access to certified seeds, ensuring their affordability and availability in the market," he said.

"Certified seeds contribute to the conservation of biodiversity by maintaining genetic purity and reducing the reliance on traditional, often outdated, seed varieties," he added.

