UrduPoint.com

Use Of  High-hybrid Seed To Contribute Achieving $35b Export: Shazad Malik

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The regular use of high tech hybrid seeds in agriculture can contribute a lot in achieving an ambitious $35 billion export target with a slogan of "Grow More-Export More".

This was stated by Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shazad Ali Malik, Sitare-i-Imtiaz while chairing a meeting of Executive Committee members, said a press release issued here Sunday.

He said we can easily get double to triple agriculture crops production if high tech hybrid seeds are used, which he added not only boost production but also multiply their profitability.

He said PHHSA has introduced a slogan "Grow More-Export More" and farmers and growers of all crops across the country especially rice and maize will be persuaded through field demonstrations for showing excellent production results with the timely use of hybrid seeds.

He said localization of hybrid seed production and import substitute will also encourage farmers to sow hybrid seeds.

He stressed upon the urgent need for enhanced coordination with public sector, free allocation of state land for local seed production, interest free loans for building solarized cold storage for seed.

He said the public sector must take association into confidence for commercialization and auction of their new varieties for production and then our association may give rights to its members. He announced setting up fund with seed money of Rs1 million for evolving the world best quality hybrid seeds.

Shahzad Ali Malik informed the participants that during his meeting with Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman, he conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Association for exempting Sales Tax on seeds.

The Governor offered full support to their efforts in "Grow More–Export More" and urged for greater result oriented collaboration  between government organizations and PHHSA.

A committee was also constituted to prepare a detailed report to be submitted to the governor as desired by him on transformation of agriculture sector,development of local hybrid seed production laced with a set of visible concrete recommendations for the promotion of agri sector on modern scientific lines for bumper growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Import Punjab Agriculture Agri Money May Sunday All Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

12 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

12 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

12 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.