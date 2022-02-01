UrduPoint.com

Use Of Technology To Help Increase Revenues, Forex Reserves: Tarin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Use of technology to help increase revenues, forex reserves: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday said the government was taking steps to increase tax collection and save the foreign exchange reserves by automating the overall system through use of modern technology

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday said the government was taking steps to increase tax collection and save the foreign exchange reserves by automating the overall system through use of modern technology.

"Time is not far when we will achieve our true potential in taxation and saving the foreign exchange reserves," he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of Automated Currency Declaration System of incoming and outgoing passengers at ports here at the Federal Boar of Revenue (FBR) House.

The minister said both the tax collection and foreign exchange reserves were important for the government, which committed to bring reforms in the two sectors by using technology.

He said the foreign exchange companies and brokers had undue independence as there was no documentation of inflow and outflow of the foreign currency.

The minister also appreciated the role of Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) in identifying the elements involved in over and under invoicing, and transfer of pricing.

He said under invoicing and over invoicing were very big challenges for the government and such problems could be solved by automating the overall system.

Shaukat Tarin said the people had opened up companies in various countries, through which they committed the crime of transfer of pricing. For example, he said, if goods were being imported from China, the invoice was being issued from Dubai.

"We have to use technology across the board whether it is taxation or foreign exchange," he said. "We will be able to make a difference through technology."The minister also thanked the FBR chairman for taking such small but important steps of automation which would bring revolution in the taxation and foreign exchange system.

NADRA Chairman, FIA DG and FBR chairman were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Shaukat Tarin China Dubai Independence Federal Investigation Agency FBR From Government

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Gu ..

UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Guinea-Bissau

1 minute ago
 W.African bloc condemns 'attempted coup' in Guinea ..

W.African bloc condemns 'attempted coup' in Guinea-Bissau

1 minute ago
 Top Spanish Diplomat Promises to Visit Kiev Amid U ..

Top Spanish Diplomat Promises to Visit Kiev Amid Ukrainian Fears of Russian Inva ..

1 minute ago
 ECOWAS Condemns Shooting in Guinea-Bissau, Calls O ..

ECOWAS Condemns Shooting in Guinea-Bissau, Calls Ongoing Developments Coup Attem ..

1 minute ago
 Putin on US Response to Security Guarantees: Russi ..

Putin on US Response to Security Guarantees: Russia's Crucial Concerns Ignored

5 minutes ago
 Imposters extort money from Petrol Agency owner

Imposters extort money from Petrol Agency owner

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>