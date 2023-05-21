Use RMB in regional trade to pay dividends, promote investment: President SAARC Chamber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday said that proposal of using Chinese Currency Yuan (RMB) for regional trade among 18 countries will ultimately pay dividends to all stakeholders besides strengthening the cohesion and mutual understanding.

He said that the currency swap agreement of China was visionary, concrete, and practically viable and helped in strengthening economic relations among these countries, said a press release.

He said China has been actively promoting the international use of Yuan in the recent years aiming to increase its role as a global currency.

He said China has signed bilateral currency swap agreements with various countries, allowing for direct trade and investment in yuan instead of relying solely on other currencies like the US Dollar.

Additionally, China has established offshore yuan clearing centers in several cities around the world, enabling international businesses to settle transactions in yuan,he added.

He said In terms of regional trade, China has been fostering economic cooperation and trade agreements with neighboring countries and regions.

For example, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims to enhance connectivity and economic ties between China and countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond.

He said as a part of this initiative, trade settlements in yuan have been encouraged to facilitate trade and investment along the BRI routes.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said however, the acceptance of the yuan for regional trade among 18 specific countries would depend on various factors, including the economic relationships, trade volumes, and policy decisions of those countries.

It would be necessary for these countries to have bilateral agreements, currency swap arrangements, or a willingness to accept and use the yuan in their trade transactions, he added.

It's worth noting that the internationalization of a currency like the yuan is a gradual process and may require further infrastructure development, policy adjustments, and market confidence in the currency.