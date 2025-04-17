USKT participates in SBP’s Financial Literacy Week 2025

The University of Sialkot (USKT) took part in the Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025, organized by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) took part in the Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025, organized by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On the special invitation of Chief Manager, SBP Sialkot Fouzia Aslam, Dean of Inter-faculty Coordination and Industrial Linkages Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aslam Dar and Director of Student Information and Facilitation Centre Rooma Qadeer attended the event that also included the Financial Literacy Logo Competition.

In his talk Dr. Mohammad Aslam Dar highlighted the importance of financial knowledge for students and how it can help them in real life.

An MoU was signed between State Bank of Pakistan (SPB), Sialkot branch and University of Sialkot (USKT), along with Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS) and University of Management and Technology (UMT), Sialkot.

At the end of the event, winners of the Financial Literacy Logo Competition were given prizes.

Fouzia Aslam thanked the Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rehman of USKT, for his full support and the university’s strong cooperation with State Bank of Pakistan, Sialkot.

This event was a great step forward to help students learn more about finance and build strong connections with important institutions.