USKT Participates In SBP’s Financial Literacy Week 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 08:49 PM
The University of Sialkot (USKT) took part in the Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025, organized by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) took part in the Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025, organized by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
On the special invitation of Chief Manager, SBP Sialkot Fouzia Aslam, Dean of Inter-faculty Coordination and Industrial Linkages Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aslam Dar and Director of Student Information and Facilitation Centre Rooma Qadeer attended the event that also included the Financial Literacy Logo Competition.
In his talk Dr. Mohammad Aslam Dar highlighted the importance of financial knowledge for students and how it can help them in real life.
An MoU was signed between State Bank of Pakistan (SPB), Sialkot branch and University of Sialkot (USKT), along with Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS) and University of Management and Technology (UMT), Sialkot.
At the end of the event, winners of the Financial Literacy Logo Competition were given prizes.
Fouzia Aslam thanked the Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rehman of USKT, for his full support and the university’s strong cooperation with State Bank of Pakistan, Sialkot.
This event was a great step forward to help students learn more about finance and build strong connections with important institutions.
Recent Stories
King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s f ..
Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May
Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season
ADIO, DoH partner with ADSCC, NYU Abu Dhabi, UAEU to advance life sciences R&D
SBA concludes 1st Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme
IPS 2025 concludes with record global attendance
USKT participates in SBP’s Financial Literacy Week 2025
Uzbekistan expands international transport routes for global, regional connectiv ..
Pakistan’s digital media sector draws interest from global investors
Latifa bint Mohammed highlights importance of building cultural bridges during v ..
Pasrur Cadet College to become best institution, says commissioner
PM expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's record high current account surplus of ..
More Stories From Business
-
USKT participates in SBP’s Financial Literacy Week 20252 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan expands international transport routes for global, regional connectivity2 minutes ago
-
Khaqan urges to increase wheat price per maund50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's external account posts record monthly surplus of $1.19b; Khurram Schehzad2 hours ago
-
Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 46 percent2 hours ago
-
Long-term strategy imperative to stabilise economy: FCCI president3 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge as ECB rate cut looms, Trump tussles with Fed2 hours ago
-
CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Industry, proposes reforms2 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge as ECB rate cut looms, Trump tussles with Fed2 hours ago
-
Current Account records $1.86b surplus in 9 months of FY25: SBP2 hours ago
-
ICCI hosts business forum to promote Pakistan- Ethiopia trade ties2 hours ago
-
Food exports grew by 1.62%, imports decrease 2.74% in 09 months4 hours ago